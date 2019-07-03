 Top

European Parliament fails to elect President in the first round of voting

None of the four candidates nominated for the post of head of the European Parliament managed to gain an absolute majority of votes, so the second round of voting was announced.

Report informs citing the TASS that this is evidenced by the results of the voting held on Wednesday morning.

A total of 662 votes were counted. Moreover, the best result was demonstrated by Italian candidate David Sassoli, gaining 325 votes, which is less than 50% + 1 vote needed to win the first round.

"No one has gained an absolute majority, the second round has been announced," the outgoing President of European Parliament Antonio Tajani said.

