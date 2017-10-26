European Parliament cuts 80 mln EUR of financial aid to Turkey

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ European Union (EU) will cut 80 mln EUR of financial aid to Turkey in 2018.

Report informs referring to the CNNTurk, the decision was adopted by the European Parliament while discussing the Union’s budget.

The EU was expected to allocate 217 mln EUR of financial aid to Turkey for reforms, infrastructure and agriculture in 2018.

But European Parliament made a decision to cut 80 mln of the financial aid. This amount is reported to be reduced by stages. 50 million EUR should be cut at first, with a further 30-million-euro reduction if Turkey does not improve its human rights record.

The issue of cutting financial aid to Turkey was brought onto the agenda by Germany.

The EU undertook to pay 4.45 billion EUR to Turkey in 2014-2020 years prior to membership.