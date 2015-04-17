European Parliament Chairman: I don't attend that meeting

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I did not attend the meeting where the European Parliament's resolution was adopted". Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, the European Parliament Chairman Martin Schulz said it. According to the report, Martin Sults made a phone call to the Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu. The chairman said that he knows Turkey's approach on the resolution adopted at the organization's meeting and understands the objection to it.

Davutoglu urged the European partners to be frank in the issue related to the Turkish-Armenian relations and called on Armenian Diaspora to start negotiations with Turkey.

He stressed that the cooperation between Turkey and the European Union being at the highest level is important despite of political crises in Europe and around this continent, however, the decision of the European Parliament in such a situation can cause damage to the relationship.