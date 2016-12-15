 Top
    Close photo mode

    European Parliament approves free visa regime for Georgian and Ukrainian citizens

    Voting took place in today’s session of general assembly in Strasbourg

    Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ European Parliament approved elimination of visa regime for Georgian and Ukrainian citizens, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

    European lawmakers voted for the decision in today’s session of general assembly in Strasbourg.

    European Parliament approved completion of legislative process for provision of visa-free travel opportunity for citizens of Georgia and Ukraine.

    European lawmakers are expected to approve also the mechanism for cancelation of visa-free regime for third countries, including Georgia and Ukraine.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi