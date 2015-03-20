European leaders agree on approach to Eastern Partnership countries

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of the EU member states agreed on a differentiated approach to member countries of the Eastern Partnership, the EU will focus on strengthening state institutions partners. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it is stated in the outcome document of the EU Summit on international issues.

The EU is fully committed to the Eastern Partnership. It will strengthen relations with all six partners in differentiated way. Special efforts should be paid to strengthening cooperation in the field of state-building, human contacts, market opportunities and relationships,EU leaders said.

EU also expects speedy ratification by all member countries of the Association Agreements and Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Eastern Partnership program launched by the EU in 2009 involves Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus.