European Investment Bank opens office in South Caucasus

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ European Investment Bank (EIB) has opened an office in the South Caucasus.

Report informs citing the EIB official website, the opening ceremony in Tbilisi was attended by Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Vice-President of the Bank Wilhelm Molterer. The office will be responsible for working in Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In the past 5 years, EIB increased its presence in the region - at the end of 2014 the bank's portfolio in the Caucasus was 726 million Euros, including 493 million - In Georgia, 217 million - In Armenia and 25 million - in Azerbaijan.