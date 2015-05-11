European Commission regrets Russia's reaction to summit of Eastern Partnership

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Commission regrets Russia's response regarding the upcoming summit of the "Eastern Partnership" in Riga and invites Moscow for partnership. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was said by the EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich said that Moscow's reaction to the summit of the Eastern Partnership will be tough and principled, this meeting has a clear anti-Russian orientation.

"I'm a little concerned about this statement, because the Eastern Partnership summit in Riga will show that it is possible with friendly and peaceful relations. We invite Russia to participate in this kind of relationship in compliance with international law ", - EU Commissioner said.

EU Eastern Partnership Summit will take place in Riga on May 21-22. Program participants are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine.