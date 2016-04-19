European Commission President: It's necessary to start a real dialogue on Eastern Partnership

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ "It is necessary to start a real dialogue on Eastern Partnership program."

Report informs, the chairman of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said, answering questions in the framework of the PACE session in Strasbourg.

He noted that the dialogue within the framework of this program, in his opinion, held one-sided: "We would like it to become more reasonable and serious."

The "Eastern Partnership", aimed at bringing the EU's six eastern neighbors - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus together. It was launched in 2009. It was initiated by Poland and Sweden.

In late January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Witold Waszczykowski expressed his opinion in an interview with Polish media that the Eastern Partnership program has completely failed.