European Commission launches a consultation on future of the European Neighbourhood Policy

Baku.4 March. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy launched a consultation on the future of the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP). Report informs referring to the press service of EC, a joint Communication by the European Commission and the High Representative will be adopted, which will be a frame a policy debate on the future direction of the ENP.

According to the EC's press service, a further setting out proposals for the future direction of the ENP will follow in the autumn.

President Jean Claude Juncker has indicated that the ENP will be reviewed within the first year of the new Commission's mandate.

The ENP was last reviewed in 2011. The program of the European Neighbourhood Policy includes 16 countries, including the countries of the South Caucasus: Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.