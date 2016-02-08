European Commission: Agreement on readmission with Turkey could enter into force in June

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ The agreement on readmission between the European Union and Turkey could enter into force in June 2016, before the original allotted time.

Report informs European Commission spokesperson Mina Andreeva said Monday.

"The agreement on readmission was due to enter into force in October 2017, but it was moved to June 2016 in parallel with the visa liberalization process", said M. Andreeva to reporters in Brussels.

Besides this, M. Andreeva stressed that the entry into force of the agreement on readmission and visa liberalization process are two different negotiation processes.