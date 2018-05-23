EU to allocate additional 1.5 billion to Turkey in 2019 to help migrants

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union will allocate an additional € 1.5 billion to Turkey in 2019 to combat the migration crisis. Report informs citing the TASS, this is stated in the draft community budget for the next year, published on Wednesday by the European Commission (EC).

"Allocate an additional € 1.5 billion to help refugees in Turkey to continue to provide refugees from Syria and other places with food, education and housing”, - the document says.