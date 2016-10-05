EU to abolish visa regime for Georgia

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Council of the European Union (EU) agreed on a negotiating position on the abolition of visa regime for Georgia.

Report informs citing the TASS, according to the decision of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union (Coreper), a visa-free regime can begin to work only simultaneously with the entry into force of European mechanism for the suspension of the visa-free regime.

"The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU has confirmed the European Commission's proposal to grant visa-free travel for EU citizens traveling to the territory of Georgia and its citizens traveling to the territory of the European Union for up to 90 days per period of 180 days", statement of the EU Council says.

Now, this position should be agreed with the European Parliament.