​EU spares Eastern Partnership Countries from joining anti-Russia sanctions

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ The EU does not expect the support of sanctions against Russia from the countries of the Eastern Partnership.

Report informs, it was stated by the EU Ambassador to the United States David O'Sullivan in his interview with Sputnik.

“In none of these cases do we expect alignment on European Union foreign policy, that is expected of [EU]candidate countries,” O’Sullivan said on Thursday.

The Eastern Partnership program includes Georgia, Moldova, Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia.

Earlier it was reported that the United States and the EU would discuss new sanctions and pressure on Russia.