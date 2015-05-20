EU representative: The EU will reconsider relations with eastern and southern partners

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ "For many, the events unfolding east of the EU’s borders are a test for Europe’s unity and resolve."

Report informs, the EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy, Johannes Hahn stressed in a paper, published at 'The Parliament Magazine'.

He noted that in this sense, considering the upcoming summit in Riga as an opportunity to reaffirm the strategic importance they attach to the Eastern Partnership, " We want to demonstrate our strong engagement and firm determination to pursue closer and tailor-made ties with our six partners - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, whatever their individual level of ambition in terms of relations with the EU. Based on the partners’ own desires and interests, our eastern partnership is meant to be an inclusive project, with differentiation at the core of our future cooperation.

"The EU’s approach to the eastern partnership has always been transparent and centred around our partner countries’ interests and needs."

A review will apply both to eastern and southern partners, and will have a stronger focus on European interests..

"The meeting in Riga will not simply be a political display of our engagement in the east - there will also be a series of practical steps and measures to review and agree on", said the author.