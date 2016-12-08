 Top
    Close photo mode

    EU grants visa-free travel to Georgia and Ukraine citizens

    The deal on visa suspension must still be formally approved by the member states and the European Parliament

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The EU has reached an agreement to grant visa-free travel to 50 million Ukrainians and Georgians.

    Report informs referring to the Reuters, officials said the deal had been struck on Thursday to end an internal EU dispute that had been holding up the promised measures.

    Late-night talks involving EU member states and the European Parliament had reached a compromise on the terms of a mechanism which can be used to suspend the visa-free schemes in emergencies.

    The deal on visa suspension must still be formally approved by the member states and the European Parliament.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi