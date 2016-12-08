EU grants visa-free travel to Georgia and Ukraine citizens

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The EU has reached an agreement to grant visa-free travel to 50 million Ukrainians and Georgians.

Report informs referring to the Reuters, officials said the deal had been struck on Thursday to end an internal EU dispute that had been holding up the promised measures.

Late-night talks involving EU member states and the European Parliament had reached a compromise on the terms of a mechanism which can be used to suspend the visa-free schemes in emergencies.

The deal on visa suspension must still be formally approved by the member states and the European Parliament.