EU imposes sanctions against Russian GRU chief over Skripals' case

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ EU has today imposed sanctions on nine persons and one entity over Skripals' case, Report informs citing RIA Novosti. These designations include the two GRU officials, and the Head and Deputy Head of the GRU (also known as the G.U., or the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces).

Brussels claims they are responsible for the development and production of chemical weapons and use in Salisbury (UK) of a toxic nerve agent on the weekend of 4 March 2018.

It is the first time that EU imposed restrictions as part of the new mechanisms of introducing sanctions for the proliferation and use of chemical weapons.

EU also expanded sanctions against Syria, blacklisting 11 individuals and 5 companies.