EU High Representative: "The whole world to win from agreements with Iran'

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ " Entire region and the whole world will benefit from the agreements with Iran." Report informs, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said in her interview with the Armenian news agency "Mediamax".

"As a result of this agreement, the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia have become a safer place, and this agreement may give rise to more positive further developments in the region", said the High Representative. In her opinion, "the full integration of Iran into the international community and the world economy will be useful not only to Iran, but potentially all of its allies."