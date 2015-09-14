 Top
    EU extends sanctions against Russia for 6 months

    The sanctions list includes 149 Russian citizens and 37 organizations

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ EU extends for 6 months sanctions against Russian Federation. The blacklist includes 151 names of Russian officials, politicians, businessmen and law enforcers, Report informs citing Russian media. 

    The European Council (EC) has completed the formal procedure of extending until 15 March 2016 the blacklist of Russian individuals and legal entities and self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine’s east, a European diplomatic source said on Monday.

    "The European Council has made a decision to extend measures on restricting entry to the EU territory and freezing bank accounts until 15 March 2016," the source said on the sidelines of the EC meeting on general issues at the level of foreign ministers and ministers of EU affairs underway in Brussels.

    The decision on the extension of the blacklist will enter into force from the time of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union on September 15-16.

