EU delegation is on a visit to Iran

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by Deputy of EU commissar for foreign policy and security issues Helga Schmidt has visited Tehran.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, two-day visit dedicated to first stage of negotiations on the European Union-Iran relations.

According to the information, Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American affair Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Helga Schmidt chair talks, planned to be held every six months.

In addition to bilateral relations, the talks will include discussions of political, economic and cultural as well as regional and international issues.

Notably, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Brussels in the near future and will meet EU commissar for foreign policy and security issues Federica Mogherini.