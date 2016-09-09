EU Commissioner: Turkey is a candidate for accession to EU

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey remains a candidate for accession to the European Union.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood and Expansion Policy, Johannes Hahn said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterparts in Ankara.

"Turkey was, is and will be a candidate country to the EU", he said.

In turn, Minister for EU Affairs of Turkey Ömer Çelik said that the European Union is guided by double standards when deciding on Turkey's accession to the organization.

"When it comes to participation in solving the problems of migrants, Turkey is seen as a useful member. But when it comes to Turkey's accession to the EU, constantly arise some obstacles, despite the fact that we carry out necessary reforms and waiting for many decades. It is a double standard", Ömer Çelik said at a press conference.