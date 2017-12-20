Etihad Airways will completely stop Abu Dhabi-Tehran flights

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Etihad Airways company of the United Arab Emirates, will suspend Abu Dhabi-Tehran flights from January 24, 2018.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the number of weekly flights from Abu Dhabi to Tehran will be reduced from 5 to 2 on December 25, 2018.

Flight tickets from January 23 will be considered valid in other companies. Customers who wish to return tickets will be paid all the money.

The company did not disclose the reasons for stopping flights.