Erdogan wishes Newroz to fortify peace at home

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed on Saturday his wish for the spring festival of Newroz to help strengthen the climate of brotherhood and peace in Turkey.

"It is the name of unity, solidarity and brotherhood, all of which are symbolized by the awakening of the spring," Erdogan said in a written statement.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media,Newroz is the March 21 festival that marks the beginning of spring and is celebrated mainly in Iran, Afghanistan, India, Turkic republics such as Azerbaijan, Caucasus countries, Albania and Macedonia. Turkey's Kurdish population in particular see it as an important traditional and cultural event.

Erdogan described Newroz as a joint festival observed for thousands of years.

"The Newroz Festival, which has remained lively in our culture in the area stretching out from the Central Asia to the Balkans, represents the will of our nation to overcome all differences, claim its past and collaboratively build its future," said the Newroz message issued by the Press Office of the Turkish Presidency.

The president said he hoped the festival, which was recognized as an international day in 2010 by the United Nations General Assembly, will bring peace and love to all humanity.

"I believe our hopes, refreshed by the spring, will bear the expected fruit with the Newroz Festival and lead to the onset of a brand new era for us all," he added.