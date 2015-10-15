Erdogan will meet with Putin

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of December in Kazan. Report informs referring to RussianTass, Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Umit Yardym said.

He noted that close meetings between Russia and Turkey take place regularly.

"In late December, the meeting of the two leaders will take place in the framework of the Higher Level Russian-Turkish Council in Kazan", said the Turkish diplomat at an international conference in Moscow.