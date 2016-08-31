Erdoğan will ask Obama for extradition of Fethullah Gülen

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Barack Obama will discuss the issue of Fethullah Gülen's extradition."

Report informs citing the Reuters, Turkish President's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said. On September 4-5, the "G-20" summit will be held in China. During the summit, President Barack Obama is expected to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Notably, on July 15 the coup was attempted in Turkey by Fethullah Gülen, head of the Gülenist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ). Currently, FETÖ leader is in the USA.