Erdoğan: White House made telephone calls and threatened the countries

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ "The world is bigger than five. Above all, it is much bigger than one.”

Report informs, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Turkish president thanked the states that voted in favor of resolution on rejection of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital at the session of UN General Assembly on December 21.

“Those that abstained and did not participate in the vote are more likely to support 128 states.”

Erdoğan stressed that 160-190 states at UN General Assembly were expected to vote in favor of the resolution put forward by Turkey and Yemen on “Illegal activities of Israel in the occupied Eastern Jerusalem and Palestinian territories”:

"Until the last moment our evaluation was that there would be 160 to 190 votes for the resolution but the White House started making telephone calls, they threatened, openly threatened these countries one by one. Since when have the democratic wills of states been up for sale? An approach that allows democratic wills to be sold is a not a system, not a regime. If anyone adopts this approach, they are doomed to learn a lesson.”

Yesterday, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution “Illegal activities of Israel in the occupied Eastern Jerusalem and Palestinian territories” put forward by Turkey and Yemen. 128 states voted in favor of the document.

US, Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, Marshal islands, Togo, Nauru, Palau, Micronesia, voted against the resolution. 35 states including Czech Republic, Argentine, Australia, Latvia, Poland, Croatia abstained.

21 states including Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Mongolia, Zambia did not participate in the vote.