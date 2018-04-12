Erdoğan: We want theater to end in Syria and Iraq and masks to tear away

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ “We have neutralized 4,123 terrorists in Afrin, 337 in Northern Iraq and 337 in Turkey.”

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of the tram line in Ankara.

Erdoğan also said that they will continue the fight against terrorists.

"Commenting on the chemical attack in Syria, Erdoğan said he will speak to Russia's President Vladimir Putin later on Thursday about the situation in Syria, a day after he spoke to the US President Donald Trump, adding that Ankara would continue its relations with both countries, and Iran.

The events showed that Turkey had the sincerest fight against the ISIS. The rest of them tried to implement their targets in the fight against ISIS in Syria. We want the theater to end in Syria and Iraq, and the masks to tear away.Those who support the Assad regime and terrorist PKK/YPG-PYD group are doing wrong”, Turkish President said.