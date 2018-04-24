Erdoğan: We'll continue to do what's necessary in northern Syria

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We will continue to do what is necessary in northern Syria”.
Report informs, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a general assembly meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) party.
"We will not leave Gabar, Cudden, Tendurek, even Kandil (these mountainous regions are located on the Turkish-Iraq border)," he said.
Erdoğan said that the Turkish army and security forces have neutralized 4272 terrorist in Afrin, 353 in northern Iraq and 258 in Turkey.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
