Erdoğan: We'll continue to do what's necessary in northern Syria

© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We will continue to do what is necessary in northern Syria”.

Report informs, President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a general assembly meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AKP) party.

"We will not leave Gabar, Cudden, Tendurek, even Kandil (these mountainous regions are located on the Turkish-Iraq border)," he said.

Erdoğan said that the Turkish army and security forces have neutralized 4272 terrorist in Afrin, 353 in northern Iraq and 258 in Turkey.