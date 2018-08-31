Erdogan warns US

© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ "We have paid $ 900 million in accordance with the agreement signed with the United States. F-35 fighters must be delivered to Turkey. "

Report informs citing the Huriyyet, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

He noted that the world does not consist of a single country: "If US does not deliver fighters to Turkey, we will get it from another country, or we can produce ourselves".

R.T. Erdogan also explained what is required from his country in the fight against terrorism: "All the terrorist organizations will rob, occupy our country, but we should keep silence?! Everyone is given the opportunity to fight terrorism, but when the issue comes to Turkey, the essence of the matter changes suddenly. We are alone country facing attacks from Syria. Air defense systems were not given to us. Even the weapons that were not sold to Turkey were given to the terrorist groups. When we look for an alternative, they immediately prevent us and say that you cannot do that. We cannot accept such approaches. Turkey needs Russian-made S-400 air defense systems. We have signed a contract and will receive them soon. Turkey needs F-35, as well as our own aircrafts which Turkey is a partner. They will give it to us or not I don't know. However, if the F-35s are delivered to Turkey, they will prove that they follow the agreement. "