Erdoğan warns Assad: We will shoot anywhere

"14 Turkish soldiers have been martyred by regime forces in Idlib," Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said.

Report informs citing the NTV, that, according to Erdoğan, Bashar al-Assad's forces regularly attack civilians in Idlib and shed blood.

"Of course, Turkey will not be watching this situation. The purpose of these attacks is to free the area completely. While we waited for the promises to be fulfilled, they began to target our soldiers directly. I declare that, from now on, we will not ignore anyone's provocation and shoot the regime forces at any point for any wrongdoing".