Erdogan vows to continue strengthening Turkey's security including through purchasing S-400

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to continue strengthening the security of the republic, including through the purchase of C-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia, despite disagreements with the United States in this regard.

Report informs with reference to TASS that the Turkish leader spoke at the congress of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) he leads in the city of Kızılcahamam.

"We have serious differences with the United States regarding the acquisition of the S-400. But no matter what anyone says, the future of our country remains the top priority for us. We will continue to take various steps to destroy terrorists in Syria, and we will further strengthen our security, including through the purchase of S-400. Some say one thing, others say another. But what matters most is what we say," the NTV channel quoted him as saying.