Erdogan voices disappointment over attack on Russian Su-24 bomber

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was greatly disappointed over the incident with the downing of the Russian Su-24 plane and expressed hope that such incidents would not happen in the future, Report informs referring to the Russian media.
"This incident upset us greatly. I really hope this will not happen again. We shall discuss this issue and find a solution. On Monday, Paris will host the international climate summit, this could be a chance to restore our relations with Russia," Erdogan said in a speech.
"Confrontation will not make anyone happy. As Russia is important for Turkey, Turkey is important for Russia. We cannot remove each other from the horizon," he added.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
