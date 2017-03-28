Erdoğan visited 'no' campaign tent

 Top
    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a visit to a tent belonging to the "no" campaigners, set up to promote a “no” vote ahead of the April 16 referendum on constitutional changes.

    Report informs citing CNNTürk, on his way to Istanbul’s Atatürk International Airport, Erdoğan had made a brief stop to visit a stall set up as part of the “yes” campaign.

    Notably, referendum on amendments to the Turkish Constitution will be held on April 16, 2017. 

