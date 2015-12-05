Erdoğan: Turkish Stream project stopped not by Russia, but by us'

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'We have ceased Turkish Stream natural gas project as for not meeting our demands.'

Report informs referring to Turkish media, Head of State Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in closing ceremony of 'Turkey Innovation Week' in Istanbul.

'There is no any problem regarding export of natural gas from Russia, Akkuyu nuclear power plant construction project yet. There is such information in public that Turkish Stream project has ceased by Russia. Dear brothers and sisters, do not believe in such false information. Contrary to spread information, Turkish Stream ceased by as for not meeting our demands.'

However, we support solution of current tension with Russia by diplomatic way and we are patient in this solution', he emphasized.

On December 3, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak stated ceasing of construction project of Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline.