    Erdoğan: Turkey to boycott American electronic products

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ / Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced plans to boycott electronic products from USA.

    Report informs citing the TASS, R. T. Erdoğan said during a speech in Ankara.

    "America is economically attacking not only us, but China and Russia, Iran and Europe. Even Canada. But an operation has been launched against us. We will boycott American electronics. If they have an iPhone, the other side has Samsung," the head of the Turkish state said.

