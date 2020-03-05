Erdogan: Turkey-Russia relations reach peak

Turkey-Russia relations continue to evolve, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Report’s Russian bureau informs.

“As you know, we had to hold this meeting in Turkey. But due to your work on constitutional amendments, we decided to accept your invitation to come here,” Erdogan said.

“Undoubtedly, our meeting on the Idlib negotiations is of great importance. Indeed, the situation in the region is too strained. I know that today the whole world has fixed its gaze here. The steps that we will take here today and our decisions will surely ease the situation,” the Turkish president noted.

“Relations between our countries have now reached a peak. It, of course, applies to the defense industry and trade relations. Our relations continue to develop, and we are trying to move forward in this direction. Our main task is to strengthen and further develop these relations. I believe that we will succeed,” Erdogan added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Moscow on March 5 to discuss the settlement of the situation in Syria, taking into account the aggravation in Idlib.