Erdoğan: Turkey has to fight a lone hand with terrorism

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Today, Turkey exposed to attacks from inside and outside not because it is weak, but because a strong state".

Report informs citing the Haber7, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during his meeting with local officials at Beştəpədə residence.

"Those countries who were fighting ISIS until yesterday are almost supporting it now. I am disappointed about hypocritical behavior of many countries in the world. The situation forces us to only rely on ourselves."

"Our experience proves that Turkey had to fight against terrorism on its own using its capabilities and children", he added.