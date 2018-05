Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey has made progress in plans to procure an S-400 missile defense system from Russia and signatures have been signed".

Report informs citing Reuters, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said speaking at a ruling party session.

"Russia and we took necessary steps, signatures have been put, we hope to see S-400 in our country", R.T. Erdoğan added.