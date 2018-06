© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Russia again.

Report informs referring to Haber7, trilateral summit of presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran on Syrian issue will be held in Sochi, November 22.

The summit will be attended by R.T. Erdoğan, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.

They will discuss the current situation in Syria and solutions for overcoming the crisis.