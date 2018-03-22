Erdoğan to hold phone call with Trump today

© Report

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdoğan is set to have a telephone conversation on March 22 with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.

Report informs citing the CNN Turk, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a televised interview with the state-run Anadolu Agency on the same day. R.T.Erdoğan and D. Trump are expected to discuss the current state of relations between the two countries and the situation in the region, especially in Syria.