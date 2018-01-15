Erdoğan: Those who don't consider beam in their own eyes, now threat us

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku.15 January.REPORT.AZ/ We are nation teaching the world the meaning of nation and nationality.”

Report informs, Turkish President Receb Tayyib Erdoğan said in the opening of Kazan Electric Power Production Plant.

He said the Turkey is not previous Turkey: “Turkey is already new. Today we see the poking the beehive. What happens in Syria, Iraq and Europe is not far from this scene. Whatever they do, they won’t be able to hinder us. Some tell to Turkey to know its place. But we are Turkey. We are not an ordinary tent state. This nation is a nation born from ashes. Those who do see speck in our eyes, but don't consider beam in their own eyes, now threat us. If you are PYD, YPG, DEAS, come in crowd, whatever happens we will go on your top.There is no other choice.”

Erdoğan said the strongholds of terrorists in Syria are exposed to artillery shelling by Turkish army and it will continue: “There is no other solution. Should we withdraw to our borders and wait to be hit by you?

We never admit that you try to destroy ISIS terrorist organization with another terrorist organization. If we are strategic allies you have to do that together. They will come to the point we say. We made our decision ourselves and make now. Currently, operations are underway.”