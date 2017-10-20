Erdoğan: There is a need to accept new members in D-8

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a need for new members to join our organization."

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech at today’s D-8 Summit in Istanbul.

"We, members of the D-8, are in the position of ruling on 3 continents. We have rich natural resources, young and dynamic population. National income per capita on average grows. It is, of course, not enough. I believe that the volume of domestic trade turnover in the D-8 will exceed US$ 500 billion, we can have joint projects in many areas led by the defense industry. We have a potential for cooperation in many areas. There is a need to attract new members to the organization. If we carry out trade in the national and local currency, our country will earn from it. To create an exchange center, we must bring together our central banks."

Notably, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is on visit to Istanbul at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to participate as a special guest at the D-8 Summit.

The D-8 includes Turkey, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria and Egypt.