Erdoğan: The US-sponsored Israel engaged in a state terrorism

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Israel, under the patronage of the United States is pampering".

Report informs, Turkish President, Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the expanded meeting of his party's parliamentary faction.

"For centuries, our ancestors did not interfere with the worship of anyone in Jerusalem, not violating peace and tranquility. We are the grandchildren of such ancestors. All the unrest in the region started when Ottoman Empire missed those lands. Since then, there is no peace in Jerusalem. The state terror in the region is the peak of human rights violations”, he said.

Erdoğan said they hope that soon justice will be restored and peace will be established in the region.

Turkish president also criticized proposals from the US for negotiations and its policy in Syria. He said that Washington gives weapons to the terrorists in Syria: "If the terrorists in Syria are given 4,000 trucks full of weapons, whom will we talk to? Our proposals about our region are in the air, and no step we have made back. In this regard, we are looking for sincerity and honesty."