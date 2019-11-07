Erdoğan: Terrorists have not have not left Syria 'safe zone'

"76,000 supporters of ISIS banned from entering Turkey, 7,550 ISIS members have been deported from our country. At present, 1,049 ISIS members are kept in Turkish prisons," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a news conference before his visit to Hungary.

According to him, 270 ISIS members who fled from Syrian refugee camps to Turkey were detained.

Speaking about the security situation in Syria, the Turkish president said that under the agreement reached with the US, PKK / YPG-PYD terrorists had to leave 'safe zone' within 120 hours: "Under the agreement with Russia, the terrorists had to leave the region within 150 hours. But so far terrorists are in the region. They are attacking the Syrian National Army. 11 soldiers of the National Army were killed yesterday. The opposite party suffered even more."

Erdoğan stressed that with Operation Peace Spring, within eight days Turkey destroyed the plan of some circles prepared for 8 years.