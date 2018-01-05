Erdoğan starts his official visit to France

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has today started his official visit to France.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the visit took place at the invitation of French president Emmanuel Macron.

During the visit, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is accompanied by his spouse Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi, Defense Minister Nurettin Canıklı, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak, Chairman of Turkish Airlines Management Board and Executive Committee Ilker Aycı.

Within the visit framework, presidents will hold one-on-one meeting. It is expected that the heads of states will discuss Ankara's compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights, protection of freedom of speech, freedom of press, political rights in the country as well as Turkey's compliance with European values.

Erdoğan and Macron will discuss development of relations between the two countries, pressing issues in the region and in the world, and issue regarding immigration.