Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signs law ratifying Turkish Stream

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has signed a law on ratification of the agreement with Russia on the construction of the gas pipeline Turkish Stream, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The law No. 6765 (considering the ratification of agreement on Turkish Stream- Ed.) is recognized as acceptable," said in a statement.

The president's decision published in the official Resmi Gazete in Turkey. Thus, the law came into force.

Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement on October 10, which involves the construction of two lines of gas pipeline under the Black Sea.The first line is provided for supplying gas to the Turkish market, the second - for the transit of fuel in Europe.The project will be completed in December 2019.