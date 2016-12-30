Erdoğan's adviser: Washington wants to punish Moscow and Ankara for progress in Syria

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ With new sanctions against Russian intelligence agencies and private individuals Washington wants to punish Moscow and Ankara for successful steps in the issue of the Syrian settlement.

Report informs citing the Sputnik, İlnur Çevik, Chief adviser to Turkey's President Erdogan said.

"The Americans, of course, disappointed that they pushed into the background and removed from the situation in Syria . So they came up with an alibi that Russia is involved in cyber attacks against US and asked 35 Russian diplomats to leave the country.

This is done not only in order to sabotage the good relationship between Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump, but also to punish Russia and Turkey for a very successful steps in Syria, "- said I. Çevik.