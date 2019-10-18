 Top

Erdoğan responds to Trump's threatening letter

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan responded to a threatening letter from US President Donald Trump, which is beyond diplomatic rules.

Report informs that he spoke during a press conference held for foreign journalists accredited in Turkey on October 18.

"Of course, we have not forgotten Donald Trump's letter which is beyond political and diplomatic courtesy. However due to mutual love and respect we should not keep it on the agenda. I also want to say that we will do what is necessary in the right time.”

