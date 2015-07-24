Erdoğan: Recent operations against ISIS on Turkey-Syria border is just the beginning

Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Recent operations against ISIS on Turkey-Syria border is just the beginning.'

Report informs citing Turkish media, Turkish President Recep Tayyıp Erdoğan said in a live press conference after the Friday congregational prayer he attended in Istanbul that the aerial operation on the Turkey-Syria border is just the beginning, and Turkey will do whatever is required to protect its citizens.

"Our citizens should not live in atmosphere of fear, if they [the terrorists] are walking with guns then there is a security vulnerability", Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan also added that the Incirlik Air Base in eastern Turkey will be used against the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) within a certain framework.

Turkish leader also stated that, he had telephone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama, on Wednesday. According to him, B.Obama condemned the series of attacks in eastern Turkey during a phone call.

"We will not allow any developments threatening Turkey's national security both inside and outside its borders," Obama stated.