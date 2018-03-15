Erdoğan: Our language under influence of a new threat

© REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Under the name of the Language Revolution, our language is made tasteless, untouched, colorless and eradicated".

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the awarding ceremony of the Poetry and Story Competition in Beştepe.

"I consider it is important to teach Ottoman Turkish in schools.Our language is under influence of a new threat. Here, everyone has an important task.

Turkish language preserved by Mehmet Ersoy, Necip Fazil Kısakurek, Bakhtiyar Vahabzade in Azerbaijan, Shahriyar in Iran.

Using foreign words on tablets has crossed all borders.

In fact, our veins are cut off. When you cut vein on the tongue of a nation, you cut off the ties between its great grandfather”, Turkish president said.