Erdoğan: Opposition has many Soroses

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Do not forget that the opposition has many Soroses (Chairman of Open Society Institute, George Soros - ed. Report ) in the country.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an expanded meeting of provincial council chairmen of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

"They now hope to June 24 elections. However, you can not reach this", he said while criticizing foreign interference to the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held on June 24.